Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $14.44 Million Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 149.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,200 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $14,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Baker Hughes by 41.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at $425,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BKR shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.22. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 43.98%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

