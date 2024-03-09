Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $14.74 Million Stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.24% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $14,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 10.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 38,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 46.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 763,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,399,000 after purchasing an additional 241,813 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 106.8% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 40,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 21,055 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 274.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 70,464 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 298.4% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 29,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 21,990 shares during the period. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.71.

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average of $30.11. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.85.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $254.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 23.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

