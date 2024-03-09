Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Increases Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,131 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.53% of SL Green Realty worth $12,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,080,000 after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 893.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 47,630 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 335,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,530,000 after acquiring an additional 30,783 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2,563.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,999,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,221 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 170,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 75,922 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLG opened at $51.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.00%.

In related news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SL Green Realty news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $227,085.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at $325,363.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised SL Green Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

