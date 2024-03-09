Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Invests $12.61 Million in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 314,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,613,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMF. Capital International Investors raised its stake in OneMain by 77.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,646,000 after buying an additional 4,284,232 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in OneMain by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,317,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,799,000 after buying an additional 1,204,312 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,089,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 990,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,994,000 after buying an additional 334,545 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in OneMain by 396.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 321,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on OneMain from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded OneMain from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded OneMain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.85.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of OMF stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.01. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.02.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.90 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 14.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

About OneMain

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.