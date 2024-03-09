Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Invests $12.70 Million in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,704,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.11% of GFL Environmental at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 664.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 70.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 1,570.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter worth $70,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.36. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

GFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.17.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

