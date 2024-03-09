Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Makes New $12.50 Million Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 261,992 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,497,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN opened at $46.16 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.77. The company has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.18.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

