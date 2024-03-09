Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Raises Holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,406,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics were worth $10,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FULC. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,707,000 after buying an additional 20,532 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after buying an additional 95,272 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 188,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulcrum Therapeutics

In other news, VP Greg Tourangeau sold 4,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $57,240.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,378.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

FULC stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $13.70.

FULC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

