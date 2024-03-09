Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,462,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $13,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1,619.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 99.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Amcor during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.29.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 113.64%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

