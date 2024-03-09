Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,775 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.07% of Church & Dwight worth $14,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 142,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1,018.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 94,639 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,130,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 493,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,458,000 after purchasing an additional 30,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 37,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 24,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $2,526,011.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,958.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 24,380 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $2,526,011.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $790,958.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,036 shares of company stock worth $7,958,252 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $104.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.64. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $104.76.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

