Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Reduces Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,137 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 75,600 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.08% of Western Digital worth $11,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,028,114 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $138,173,000 after purchasing an additional 66,680 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $884,000. Sora Investors LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 441.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,830,000 after acquiring an additional 265,000 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,486,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $113,451,000 after acquiring an additional 563,232 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Stock Down 2.0 %

Western Digital stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.22. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Western Digital

About Western Digital

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.