Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 16,000 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $15,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in VeriSign by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 331,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 18.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 99.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 442,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,624,000 after acquiring an additional 220,106 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 51.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 122,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,851,000 after acquiring an additional 41,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $131,703.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,875,326.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total transaction of $26,093.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,016,471.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $131,703.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,655 shares in the company, valued at $7,875,326.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,565,568 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Trading Down 0.8 %

VRSN stock opened at $191.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.59 and a 200-day moving average of $203.89. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.44 and a 12 month high of $229.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.88.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.01 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.