Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 225,000 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $11,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bristow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Bristow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bristow Group by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Bristow Group by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Bristow Group Stock Performance

Bristow Group stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.10. Bristow Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. It primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, ad hoc helicopter, and fixed wing transportation services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.