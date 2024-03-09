Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 465,289 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 423,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 465,289 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $10,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSEM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,807,000 after purchasing an additional 65,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,979,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $32.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.94. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average of $28.05.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 36.44% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $351.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TSEM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tower Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

