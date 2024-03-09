Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 500 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,100 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.08% of Akamai Technologies worth $13,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $111.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.09. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $129.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $470,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,242.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $470,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,242.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,110 shares of company stock worth $1,185,951. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

