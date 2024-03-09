Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 5,100 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.10% of Expedia Group worth $14,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $1,508,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,177,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $1,508,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,177,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,119 shares of company stock worth $5,212,178 over the last 90 days. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $135.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.93 and its 200 day moving average is $126.97. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $160.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

