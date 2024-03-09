Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 600 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.10% of Mosaic worth $11,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,240,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mosaic by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,064,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,261,000 after buying an additional 748,511 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Mosaic by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,792,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,020,000 after buying an additional 268,966 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,410,000 after buying an additional 160,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $412,663,000. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.
Mosaic Stock Down 1.1 %
Mosaic stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $55.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mosaic Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.07%.
About Mosaic
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
