Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 74,553 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74,553 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $14,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,253,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,409,000 after acquiring an additional 411,950 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,893,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 30.3% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 15.5% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,303,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,372,000 after acquiring an additional 295,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.96.

Teck Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TECK opened at $41.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.25. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $32.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.79%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

