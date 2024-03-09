Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 900 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.10% of Match Group worth $10,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 107,412.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,215,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,063,000 after purchasing an additional 992,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,693 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $49.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.41.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.37.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

