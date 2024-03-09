Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,488 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $60.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.32. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $56.05 and a 1 year high of $100.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of -52.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.31.

In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $127,775.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,324 shares in the company, valued at $849,699.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $127,775.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,324 shares in the company, valued at $849,699.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,992 shares of company stock worth $4,236,879. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

