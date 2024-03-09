Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,137,000 after purchasing an additional 289,064 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $273.13 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.68 and a 12 month high of $292.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.10. The stock has a market cap of $85.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total value of $573,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,462,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,436 shares of company stock valued at $41,103,744 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

