Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.42 Million Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DINO. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 215.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 142,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 97,578 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 7.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 109,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the third quarter valued at approximately $582,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,710,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 614.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 36,227 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,879.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,879.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $56.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.78.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. HF Sinclair’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

