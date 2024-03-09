Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,001,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,287,000 after purchasing an additional 428,141 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,898 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,360,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,457,000 after purchasing an additional 383,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,447,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,386,000 after purchasing an additional 807,052 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on VICI. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICI

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.