Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,148 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMO opened at $94.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $73.98 and a 1-year high of $100.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.1172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 82.63%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMO. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

