Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,786 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $145.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.37. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROST

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.