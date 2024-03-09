Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,247 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 2.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Textron by 3.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Textron by 4.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Textron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Textron by 5.4% during the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT opened at $92.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.92. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $93.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.16 and a 200-day moving average of $79.73.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

