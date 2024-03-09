Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) PT Raised to C$19.50

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$15.25 to C$19.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARE. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.75.

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$17.03 on Thursday. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$8.42 and a 1 year high of C$17.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti sold 10,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total transaction of C$121,282.39. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

