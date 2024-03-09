Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) PT Raised to C$21.00 at CIBC

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital raised their price target on Aecon Group from C$15.25 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Aecon Group from C$10.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.75.

TSE:ARE opened at C$17.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$8.42 and a 12-month high of C$17.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti sold 10,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total transaction of C$121,282.39. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

