Alex A. Khatibi Sells 11,198 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Stock

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $482,745.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,499 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,081.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Air Lease Trading Down 0.1 %

Air Lease stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $45.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day moving average is $39.53.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.79. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $716.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Air Lease’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 16.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Air Lease by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,584,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,902 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 104,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AL

Air Lease Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.