Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 348.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 756,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,938,000 after acquiring an additional 587,886 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 27.2% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.8% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 6.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 28,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,499,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALGN opened at $312.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $285.64 and its 200-day moving average is $274.03. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $956.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.27.

In other news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total value of $4,548,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,994 shares in the company, valued at $40,023,220.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,924 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

