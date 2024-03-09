Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,668 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 5.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 5.2% in the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 82,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.57. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $53.05.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $254.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALGM. Wolfe Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.71.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

