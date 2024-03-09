Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,865 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALGM shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $31.18 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $53.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.11.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $254.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

