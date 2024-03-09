Allison G. Niderno Sells 1,516 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $143,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.2 %

HIG opened at $96.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $98.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

