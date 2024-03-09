Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $123.15

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 123.15 ($1.56) and traded as high as GBX 135 ($1.71). Alpha Real Trust shares last traded at GBX 135 ($1.71), with a volume of 7,000 shares.

Alpha Real Trust Stock Down 3.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 127.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 123.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £80.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,750.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 69.64 and a quick ratio of 31.39.

Alpha Real Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. Alpha Real Trust’s payout ratio is 20,000.00%.

About Alpha Real Trust

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

