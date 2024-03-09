Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,346 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROKU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Roku by 45.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Roku by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Roku by 32.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Roku by 8.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.82. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.62 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 8,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $528,668.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $272,392.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,045 shares of company stock valued at $12,351,775. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

