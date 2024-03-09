Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 30,776 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 85.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,681 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,776 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,592,000 after purchasing an additional 248,892 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 50,271 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in F.N.B. by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE FNB opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $14.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $33,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,653.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

