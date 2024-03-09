Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Match Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 853,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,194,000 after purchasing an additional 57,913 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 66,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 41,701 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 266.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 27,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Match Group by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 929,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,421,000 after purchasing an additional 654,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Performance

MTCH stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.41. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $49.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day moving average is $36.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.31 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.37.

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

