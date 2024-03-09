Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,518,000 after acquiring an additional 50,717 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 253.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 46,324 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $1,374,000. Nine27 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $5,290,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 44.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 11,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DG. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.32.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $157.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.41. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $222.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.41 and a 200-day moving average of $128.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

