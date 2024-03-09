Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,350 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 125.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CG stock opened at $47.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $48.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.80.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently -82.84%.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,147.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.93.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

