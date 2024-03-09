Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,996 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 60.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 737.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 788.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $28.96 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $30.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average is $26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 64.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REYN shares. TheStreet upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

