Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Snap by 365.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 37,821 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $642,578.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,255,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,321,250.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 37,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $642,578.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,255,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,321,250.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Young sold 120,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $1,340,853.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,540,852 shares in the company, valued at $39,409,682.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,669 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.33.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%. Research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

