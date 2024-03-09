Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 172.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 10.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the first quarter worth about $2,081,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 12.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,945 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NJR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Insider Activity at New Jersey Resources

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,579 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $158,513.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,130.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New Jersey Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

NJR stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $55.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.44.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.15). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.85%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

