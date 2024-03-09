Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,686 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bancolombia by 185.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Bancolombia by 100.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Bancolombia by 25.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Bancolombia by 1,934.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

Shares of NYSE:CIB opened at $32.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $34.43.

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

