Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $34,434.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,244,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,981,095.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $40,656.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,748.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $34,434.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,244,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,981,095.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,781 shares of company stock valued at $562,860. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DAWN opened at $15.56 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $19.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of -1.48.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

