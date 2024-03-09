Alps Advisors Inc. Has $751,000 Stake in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Carlyle Secured Lending worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGBD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 161.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlyle Secured Lending stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.07 and a 52 week high of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91.

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 38.19%. The company had revenue of $62.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CGBD shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

