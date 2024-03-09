Alps Advisors Inc. Has $752,000 Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 84.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3,440.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 103.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE RDY opened at $76.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a fifty-two week low of $53.01 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.81 million. Equities analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

