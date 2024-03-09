Alps Advisors Inc. Has $769,000 Stock Position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) by 179.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,586 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $64.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $713.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $65.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day moving average is $48.69.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $104.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.16 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $52.20 to $63.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

