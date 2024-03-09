Alps Advisors Inc. Has $786,000 Stock Holdings in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tanger were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Tanger by 4,051.4% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Tanger by 151.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Tanger in the second quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tanger in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Tanger by 84.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE SKT opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.52. Tanger Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.83.

Tanger Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Tanger’s payout ratio is presently 113.04%.

SKT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Tanger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tanger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Tanger Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

