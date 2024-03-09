Alps Advisors Inc. Has $829,000 Stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,904 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Samsara were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Samsara by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,586,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,398,000 after buying an additional 1,166,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Samsara by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after buying an additional 3,495,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Samsara by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,326,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,073,000 after buying an additional 320,468 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Samsara by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,959,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,445,000 after buying an additional 731,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Samsara by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,951,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,765,000 after buying an additional 239,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IOT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

In other Samsara news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 13,495 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $458,695.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 319,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,852,293.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $341,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 254,054 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,322.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 13,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $458,695.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 319,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,852,293.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,061,207 shares of company stock worth $69,019,248. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IOT opened at $39.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.50. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $39.88.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

