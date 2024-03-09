Alps Advisors Inc. Has $880,000 Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.33.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,669 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY opened at $194.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.