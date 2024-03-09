Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of 89bio worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 89bio by 272.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,121,000 after buying an additional 3,400,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in 89bio by 51.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,988,000 after buying an additional 1,572,817 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 89bio by 8.3% in the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,352,000 after buying an additional 182,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in 89bio by 84.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,086,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,530,000 after buying an additional 956,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in 89bio by 69.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,671,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after buying an additional 683,232 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on 89bio from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on 89bio from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

89bio Stock Performance

Shares of ETNB opened at $12.93 on Friday. 89bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 18.23, a current ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $48,172.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,925.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $48,172.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,925.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,722,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,431,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,824,814.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

89bio Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

